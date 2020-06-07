COVID-19: Coy donates hygiene packs to FCT NUJ

In a bid to support the government’s efforts in cushioning the effect of the Coronavirus on Nigerians the management of Amaecom Global has donated some hygiene packs to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council.

The chairman, Amaecom Global, Amachi Ofomata, who presented the hygiene packs to the Council Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, at the council secretariat, weekend in Abuja, said the donation was in recognition of journalists’ role in the fight against Covid-19.

He said,, “As a group, we acknowledge the strategic contributions of journalists in the front line of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. The donation of the hygiene packs and souvenirs is part of Amaecom’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ensure that journalists and Nigerians stay safe while doing their jobs.”

According to him, “We are donating to agencies that are in the front line of the fight against Covid-19 and the NUJ has maintained a strategic position. Today, we are doing what we can to ensure that people stay safe. Nigeria is our home and we have to ensure that people observe all safety precautions against the pandemic.”

Ofomata commended Ogbeche and members of the executive for his pragmatic leadership and media development since assumption of office.

Responding, the council chairman thanked the company for identifying with the union during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating: ”Your donation to us shows we are doing something good and that there are those that are burdened about the condition of journalists and media workers in the FCT.

Ogbeche said in spite of harassment and intimidation of its members, the union would continue to be committed to the Nigeria people and promised a stronger and mutual relationship with the Ameacom group going forward.