Covid-19 cripples Tottenham as 13 players, staff test positive

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says that eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the club.

Spurs are scheduled to play Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Uefa says “the match is due to take place as scheduled”.

They then play Brighton on Sunday in a Premier League game which is believed to be under review.

“Every day, we are having more positives,” said Conte.

“This is not a good situation.”

Following the game against Brighton, Tottenham face Leicester City on 16 December and Liverpool on 19 December in the top-flight prior to an EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham on 22 December.

“To speak about football today is impossible. The last situation made me very upset,” said the Italian.

“The situation is serious. There is a big infection.

