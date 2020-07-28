‘COVID-19 crisis’ll lead to lack of affordable nutritious food’

The Head of Nestlé’s R&D Center in Abidjan, Tesfalidet Haile, has observed that the current COVID-19 crisis around the world will lead to a further lack of affordable nutritious foods for many vulnerable consumers.

She said they are increasing their efforts to address affordability by rapidly developing, testing, and launching safe, high-quality, affordable, nutritious products that meet the needs of Sub-Saharan African consumers.

In a press release issued on Tuesday,she also said Nestlé is accelerating its efforts to develop more affordable nutritious products for consumers, particularly those in emerging countries.

“This enables the company to improve its product offerings for lower-income families, many of whom live on a few dollars a day, often resulting in a lack of essential nutrients in their daily diet.

She explained that they recently launched Nestlé CerevitaInstant Sour Porridge, an affordable nutritious solution for Southeast African consumers.

She said it is made with wholegrain cereals and fortified with key micronutrients,which are typically lacking in local consumer diets. The porridge has a higher fiber and protein content and costs about 20-25% less than the similar products available in local markets.

According to her, the porridge was developed and launched in about one year by scientists at Nestlé’s R&D Center in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in collaboration with cross-functional teams from Southeast African markets.