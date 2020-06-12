Covid-19: Cross River to support Bauchi with face masks, PPEs

The Cross River state Commissioner for Health and chairman of the state Covid-19 respond team, Dr. Beta Edu, has said the state government was determined to support the government and people of Bauchi state with face masks, shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) in its fight against the virus.

Bauchi state governor Bala Muhammed had been quoted as saying that 15 Covid-19 cases recently recorded in the state were from persons who left Calabar, the Cross River state capital, to Bauchi.

Addressing journalists Friday, Edu said the Cross River state government had taken proactive steps in time to checkmate coronavirus spread since January and that “soon after, the state shut its borders and made wearing of face masks mandatory.”

Insisting that “there is no coronavirus in Cross River state,” the Covid-19 team chair said, “We want to make it very clear that the 15 said persons have nothing whatsoever to do with Cross River state. We don’t know how Bauchi came to that conclusion because our borders have been closed for months now.”

She said, “However, we understand the pressure, the pains, the stress that our brother, the governor of Bauchi state, is passing through. Cross River state stands with Bauchi state at this trying moment. It is not easy to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the whole of North-east of Nigeria; especially as he is leading the population of people that are probably not following the preventive measure reeled out by government as the governor himself said.

“At this point we stand with the governor and people of Bauchi state. The governor of Cross River state is hereby offering a hand of fellowship to Bauchi and all other states battling hard to contain the coronavirus. To those who wish to accept this gesture, we would support you with face masks; we will support you with face shield and personal protective equipment which are being produced in Cross River state.”