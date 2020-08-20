COVID-19 disrupts 70 percent of youth education – ILO



A new report by the International Labour Organisation(ILO) has said that the COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating effect on the education and training of young people.

The report ‘Youth and COVID-19: impacts on jobs, education, rights and mental well-being‘ said since the outset of the pandemic more than 70 per cent of youth who study or combine study with work have been adversely affected by the closing of schools, universities and training centres

The report further said, “65 per cent of young people reported having learned less since the beginning of the pandemic because of the transition from classroom to online and distance learning during lockdown. “Despite their efforts to continue studying and training, half of them believed their studies would be delayed and nine per cent thought that they might fail.”

ILO Director General, Guy Ryder said the situation was even worse for youth living in lower-income countries, who have less access to the internet, a lack of equipment and sometimes a lack of space at home.

He said this highlights large ’digital divides’ between regions; while 65 per cent of youth in high-income countries were taught classes via video-lectures only 18 per cent in low-income countries were able to keep studying online.

“The pandemic is inflicting multiple shocks on young people. It is not only destroying their jobs and employment prospects, but also disrupting their education and training and having a serious impact on their mental well-being. We cannot let this happen”.

The report further said “38 per cent of young people are uncertain of their future career prospects, with the crisis expected to create more obstacles in the labour market and to lengthen the transition from school to work.

“Some have already felt a direct impact, with one in six youth having to stop work since the onset of the pandemic. “Many younger workers are more likely to be employed in highly affected occupations, such as support, services and sales-related work, making them more vulnerable to the economic consequences of the pandemic. Forty-two per cent of those who have continued to work have seen their incomes reduced.

“This has had an impact on their mental well-being. The survey found that 50 per cent of young people are possibly subject to anxiety or depression, while a further 17 per cent are probably affected by it.”