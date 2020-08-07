Oyo state government Thursday warned private school owners in the state to stop demanding a quarter of school fees for periods the students were at home for COVID-19 pandemic break.

The chairman, Oyo state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Pastor Akinade Alamu, handed down the warning while featuring on a radio programme in Ibadan.

He stated that there was no basis for such demand for payment of the quarter of school fees as the private school owners ought to have consulted with parents and other stakeholders before deciding on such.

The Oyo TESCOM chairman emphasised that the private school owners concerned should see the effects of COVID-19 as that which affected them and parents as well.

Pastor Alamu urged the private school owners to desist from charging the students without appreciating the consequence of the current situation on the financial strength of individual homes.

On the planned recruitment of teachers by the commission, Pastor Alamu stated that Oyo state TESCOM is ready to conduct computer-based test (CBT) for all candidates applying for teaching appointment, starting from Tuesday, 11th August, 2020.

Pastor Alamu said the examination would run through the week from 7am till 6pm except Sunday. He reiterated the fact that whoever that could not upload his or her credentials to TESCOM’s portal before Tuesday should not bother to write the test.

“The examination will be starting on Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 and will run through the week till Saturday. They will be starting from 7am till 6pm daily and the results will be communicated to the applicants through the email they put in their registration and through SMS,” he said.