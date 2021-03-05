…Covid-19: Dr. Ngon first Nigerian to receive AstraZeneca vaccination

Nigeria started the vaccination of its citizens against the Covid-19 virus on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vaccine, after undergoing assessment by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDC), was confirmed to have positive results.

A family physician, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Cyprian Ngon, was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine immunisation, while the second person was Dr. Tahir Yunusa, a Pathologist with University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Ngon had been the Head of the Covid-19 Isolation Centre at National Hospital Abuja since February 2020 when the virus was first detected in Nigeria.

The third person was Dr. Nuru Samudeen, also a National Hospital Abuja family physician at the accident and emergency unit.

The country was now set to go ahead and use the 3.924 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived in the country on March 2 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the federal government has launched a website where Nigerians could log on and register for the vaccination, and advised the citizens to log on to the NPHCDC website.

The health care development agency said “to register for the Covid-19 vaccination, visit our website – nphcda.gov.ng – and click on ‘Covid-19 vaccination e-registration.”