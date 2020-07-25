COVID-19: Ebonyi flags off distribution of palliatives in LGAs

Ebonyi state government Saturday flagged off the sharing of palliatives to 171 wards in the 13 local government areas of the state.

Deputy Governor of the state Barrister Kelechi Igwe conducted the flag off at the Community Secondary School Amuzu, Ezza South LGA at 1.00pm.

Mr Igwe while monitoring the sharing at the Central Senatorial zone of the state ordered that it should be suspended to Sunday afternoon because it was getting late.

He said, “As we were monitoring sharing of the palliatives, we observed that it has not being distributed to many wards and polling units.

“The governor therefore ordered that sharing of the palliatives should be suspended till tomorrow around 1.00pm after service.

“It is getting late and there is no light in all the pilling units. We gathered that some persons are planning to attack the sharing, so for the safety of the stakeholders and all of you,it will not be shared today. It can be distributed to the wards today against tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 13 local government areas of the state, were meant to receive the palliatives today. They are, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ezza North, Ezza South, Ishielu, Ivo, Onicha, Ohaukwu,Ebonyi and Abakaliki LGAs respectively while Ohaozara,Ikwo and Izzi were excluded.

200 persons from each pulling units were captured to benefit from the palliatives.

Addressing journalists shortly after the monitoring, Secretary to the State Government Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, expressed satisfaction with the distribution; saying is not palliatives until the indigent persons receive it.

He further explain that Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), selected NGOs and state team were monitoring the sharing to ensure that stakeholders didn’t divert the items for personal use as been insinuated in some quarters.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to Blueprint at Amuzu community, Mr Osulor Lewis expressed joy that the long awaited palliatives came to them.