Covid-19 economic drive: Ganduje inspects North’s first private gas plant

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state Friday inspected the construction of the first private gas plant in the North, situated at the Challawa industrial area in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Kano Friday which indicated that the plant under construction, owned by renowned industrialist, Mr. Hassan Hamood of Mamuda Industries, would after completion provide Liquefied Natural Gas and generate 20 megawatts of electricity for Kano’s industrial areas.

Speaking, Governor Ganduje acknowledged that the gas plant “is the first private plant in the northern part of the country,” stressing that its establishment was necessary to face the economic challenges of post-Covid-19.”

He said, “Partnership and good working relationship between government and industrialists is yielding positive results all the time. This gas plant has come at the better time when we need it the most.”

The governor, who reminded the people of the federal government’s effort of supplying gas to the state, from oil producing states, said “even before the coming of the federal government’s gas, Hamood was “bringing that nearer in the quest to foster speedy economic development.”

The effort, according to the governor, would boost the economy of the state in particular and the country in general; “hence the need for getting prepared in the post-Covid-19 period.”

“This administration is glad to see that this effort of gas plant would provide electricity for Challawa Industries, and not only to Mamuda Industries. This is highly commendable.”

In his remarks, the proprietor of the plant, Hassan Mamuda, gave the assurance that the plant would be commissioned in a couple of weeks.