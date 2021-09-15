COVID-19: Edo begins vaccination enforcement





The Edo state government has said it will commence anti-COVID vaccination enforcement in its offices and public facilities across the 18 local government areas of the state; beginning from Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

To this end, the government has deployed a special taskforce to ensure Civil servants and visitors without proof of vaccination are barred from access to public facilities.

The security head of the state team on COVID-19, Mr. Yusuf Haruna, disclosed this during an update of the pandemic in Benin City.

Haruna stated that “this enforcement is sequel to the directive handed out on September 2, 2021 by Governor Godwin Obaseki during which he stated that ‘no vaccination, no access to public service’.”

According to Haruna, “Government is not forcing anybody to take doses of the vaccines. But government has a responsibility to tell you not to spreae virus.

“Those (workers) without vaccination card will go back and work from home. The special forces will scan and confirm the authenticity of vaccination cards presented by individuals,” he stated.

On his part, the State Team Lead on COVID-19, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, said vaccination is the sure way of preventing death and severity of the disease.