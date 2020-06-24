COVID-19: Edo discharges 50 more patients, 31 dead

The Edo state government has announced the recovery and discharge of 50 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients following their treatment at the state’s isolation facilities.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, said the death toll in the state has risen to 31.

Obaseki said the elderly accounts for a large number of the fatalities.

According to him, “We have discharged 50 COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres in the state. A total of 197 people have recovered so far.”

The governor urged residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect the aged population.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the state has recorded a total of 784 confirmed cases.