COVID-19: Edo records 228 new cases, 7 deaths

The Edo state COVID-19 task force has disclosed that state has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19 related pandemic.

Team Leader of the Task Force Dr. Ebomwoyi Osagie who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Monday, said the dead were unvaccinated persons against virus.

Osagie decried community transmission of the virus and urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of wearing face mask, washing of hands, use of sanitizer amongst others.

According to him, “the deaths recorded so far are unvaccinated person. If they had been vaccinated they may have survived.

“We have collected 1,1426 samples in this third wave, out of which 228 are positive cases, 19 recovery and seven death representing 15. 9 percent.

“We have Modenna and Astrazenecca vaccines for residents. The measure taken by government was to ensure safety of the people.”