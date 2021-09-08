COVID-19: Edo SSG loses brother, govt deploys mobile vaccines

As part of efforts to stem the spread and mortality of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edo state government has deployed mobile medical team to various locations and on request to vaccinate residents.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this during the state’s COVID-19 daily review update in Benin City.

Irowa expressed concern that some persons with partial vaccination are declining to receive the second dose,

He explained that there is a length of time for which those with partial vaccination are covered.

According to him, “such individuals who decline to complete their doses would still be at high risk of contracting the virus; compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

Earlier, Ebomwonyi Osagie, the state’s case management lead said: “In the past 24 hours, we have confirmed 14 new cases and recorded four new deaths- with three of them unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, Mr. John Ogie, the younger brother of Secretary to Edo State government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, has died from COVID-19 related illness.