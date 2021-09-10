COVID-19: Edo to make vaccination compulsory for teachers

Any public school teacher in Edo state who is yet to take the coronavirus vaccines by the middle of September will either choose between work or stay at home, the state government has said.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamuyi Irowa, stated Thursday during the daily update of COVID-19 that the directive also apply to health workers and other public servants.

He said: “We don’t want them to give COVID-19 to the children to take home to their parents.”

Whilst stating that three persons died from coronavirus related illness in the last 24 hours, Irowa expressed concern that mortality may continue if residents do not present themselves for vaccination and adhere to protocols.

He stated further that 90,000 had been vaccinated, adding, “our target is to continue to increase the percentage to 10 in the next few days.

He added that 37 fully vaccinated individuals had contracted the virus.

He said 34 of them are on home care because “their cases are very mild, while the three others showed more severe pattern of the disease due to other morbidity.”