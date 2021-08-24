COVID-19: Ekiti shuts down eateries, banks over protocols breach

For violating the COVID-19 protocols, Ekiti state COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has sealed off two popular eateries and a bank in Ado-Ekiti.

The eateries and the bank, located at Ajilosun and Irona roads respectively, were Friday found not observing the protocols for COVID-19 prevention.

These include not wearing face masks and the failure to observe the adequate social distance.

The task force, headed by Jlmlas Ogunsakin, had been on a routine check on churches, mosques, markets, and other public places in the capital. They were also out to sensitise the people on the need to adhere to the prevention guidelines as well and enforce the directives on curbing the disease.

Mr Ogunsakin told journalists in Ado Ekiti that there was a need to engage the communities on the imperative of protecting the residents of the state against the third wave of the pandemic.

He said the state had recorded 300 cases of the virus in the last week, raising fresh concerns of a rising threat of the virus in the state.

While worrying over the situation, Mr Ogunsakin said the Ekiti state government had spent millions of naira on the treatment of COVID-19 patients within the last six months.

“We will continue the sensitisation to all local government areas within the state and ensure that people keep to the protocols,” he said.

“The government is not happy with the way the pandemic keeps increasing by the day, most especially the third wave.

“The Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has given a marching order that we should embark on aggressive sensitisation and community engagement on the need to prevent further spread of the pandemic.”

Ekiti state has 1280 confirmed cases of the disease so far, with 15 deaths.

The state has 263 persons on admission while 1002 persons have been discharged.

