Covid-19: El-Rufai confirms 286 active cases in Kaduna as state test 5,446 persons



The Kaduna state government on Wednesday said that it has so far carried out 5,446 Covid-19 tests out of which 608 returned positive and 286 are active cases.

A tweet on the verified governor of Kaduna handle said that 308 cases have been treated and discharged after testing negative twice consecutively, while 14 deaths have so far been recorded in the state.

It said as at June 24, 2020 1:45pm, Kaduna state “tested 5,446, positive 608, discharged 308, active 286, death 14.



The Kaduna state government in another tweet confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases out of 156 samples that were taken for test.



The Kaduna state government also said the cases were from six local government areas – Zaria, Kudan, Sabon Gari, Chikun, Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas.

It said: “Covid-19 Update: 20 samples returned positive out of 156 that were tested. The new cases are from Kaduna North (1), Kaduna South (1), Chikun (2), Sabon Gari (4), Zaria (7), and Kudan (5).”



Meanwhile, Nigeria has a total of 21,371 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Tuesday night.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 453 new cases across the country.