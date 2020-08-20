COVID-19: Enugu markets to operate from 6am to 6pm – SSG



Traders in various markets in Enugu state will now be in business between the hours of 6am to 6pm daily. The new directive took effect from Wednesday.



At the heat of the pandemic, most markets were closed in the state while those who deal with foodstuff and medicine were allowed to operate. They were restricted to between 6am to 4pm.



Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Ortuanya, made the clarification in a statement issued Wednesday.



The clarification followed a similar statement issued Monday for new business operation times for tricycle operators, markets, restaurants and bars in the state, in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

