Covid 19, exposed Nigeria’s economy to triple shocks – Emefiele



The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has assured investors of the security of their investments in Nigeria despite dwindling oil revenue in the country and globally.

Emefiele who made this statement in Abuja assured that investors interested in repatriating their funds from Nigeria were guaranteed to get their money, notwithstanding the dip in revenue from crude oil.



According to him, the bank had put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so.

He urged investors to be patient as such repatriation are processed, owing to the Bank’s policy of orderly exit of investment.

Recalling a similar situation which occurred in 2015 over declining revenue, he said the CBN was able to settle all commitments in an orderly manner, stressing that the available foreign exchange would be devoted to strategic importation or service obligations that are priority.



Speaking on the apex bank plans to tackle Covid 19, he said the CBN in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of industry, trade and Investment was Committed to galvanize the manufacturing sector as part of measure to reset the economy.

He disclosed that CBN had met with banks, manufacturers in the health sector and the larger manufacturing group on the challenge posed by Pandemic which according to him has necessitated the fiscal and Monetary authorities to work together to moderate health and economic impact of the Covid -19.

