COVID -19: FBNInsurance introduces alternative payment channels

In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, most companies are adapting to the new norms of working and seeking alternative ways of reaching their customers. FBNInsurance Limited, a foremost insurance company in Nigeria and a member of the Sanlam Group, has adequately provisioned for this new norm by upgrading its digital capabilities and platforms to adequately serve its customers, especially its payment channels.

Various payment channels have been introduced to its esteemed customers to ensure premium payments are made with ease and on time so that customers continue to enjoy the benefits of the various insurance policies held.

Speaking with Journalists in Lagos, Managing Director and CEO of FBNInsurance, Val Ojumah, outlined some of the payment channels available to customers: FBNInsurance Customer and Financial Advisor (FA) Apps, E-Insurance on their website, POS at their Aba, Onitsha, Warri and Ikeja Retail offices.

Other alternative payment channels include USSD, ATMs, Web payments, Money Agents, Bank Payment/Online Transfer, Direct Debit/Standing Instructions, FirstBank First BAP platforms among others.