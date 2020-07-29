COVID-19: FCT IDPs should be grateful to FG, FCTA- FEMA DG

The Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Idriss Abbas, has expressed sadness over “the penchant and attitude of some so called internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to accuse government of neglect, with regards to their welfare”.

It could be recalled that, on July 18, during a sensitisation and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the camp by the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck, the Chairman, IDPs camp in New Kuchingoro, Abuja, Mr Philemon Emmanuel, decried “lack of government’s attention and support to the plight of the IDPs living in the camp, especially during this COVID-19 period”.

However, in an exclusive interview with Blueprint in Abuja Tuesday, Abbas frowned at what he called the “mudslinging, blackmail and ungratefulness of the FCT IDPs, who go about telling people that government does not cater for them”.

He said that the Federal Government and the FCT Administration have always accommodated different people in the FCT, especially the less privileged, by providing security, free medical health care, education among others “despite their not being IDPs”.

Abbas added that they are no IDPs in Abuja as the FCT is not facing the type of insecurity or insurgency that is forcing people away in different parts of the country, especially in the Northeast, adding that “the FCTA still try its best to provide for all, especially those at New Kuchingoro, but cannot be blackmailed by an ungrateful set of people”.

He said: “It saddens me that, in this 21st century, people will be behaving like the proverbial fowl that, after eating, would scratch its mouth on the ground to claim that it had not eaten anything. I am particularly sad with the claims by some people who call themselves IDPs at New Kuchingoro, that they have been abandoned by the Federal Government or the FCTA, especially at this COVID-19 period.

“I want you to take a walk to the camps in the FCT and ascertain the true nature of things for yourself. Despite the fact that they are no IDPs in the FCT, because we are not facing the type of threats like insurgency in the Northeast, we still accommodate the people who call themselves IDPs, because the government of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot allow people to suffer.

“As a result, the FCTA has been providing 24/7 security for them. If you investigate the situation at New Kuchingoro, you will find out that we provide free medical health care for them, including free education. Go there and find out for yourself. Therefore, it is the height of ungratefulness for some of the so called IDPs to claim that they have been abandoned by government. Many NGOs, government agencies visit them from time to time with gifts, following our recommendations.

“Many of them have been trained on different skills and empowered. Even at this COVID-19 period, government provided palliatives for them, apart from individuals and NGOs. We have the records, even with Philemon receiving palliatives. Yet, some of the people, especially Philemon, instead of thanking us, express ingratitude to whomever cares to listen by claiming they have been abandoned.

“If that is not ingratitude, I don’t know what else you can call it. My advice is for the advice to be grateful to government as we will continue doing our best for everyone in the FCT. The government cannot abandon anybody. The FCT minister, Malam Musa Bello, cannot neglect anybody, be you a less privileged or IDP. He provides for all and the FCT has been accommodating to the so called IDPs, who are just less privileged people seeking greening pastures in the FCT.”