COVID-19: FCTA set to bar unvaccinated staff from work

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has disclosed that all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing FCTA premises with effect from Monday, January 17, 2022.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Malam Abubakar Sani.

The statement was also part of a circular signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, and issued on Monday.

The circular, which was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, all mandate secretaries, Coordinators of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), SatelliteTowns Development Department (STDD) as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies is in line with the one issued earlier by the federal government instructing staff on grade level 12 and below to resume duty.

The said circular also directed that all employees are required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 -19 PCR test result done within 72 hours on a continuous basis as part of measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, all visitors and clients coming to do business are also required to comply with same directive.

The Permanent Secretary also said free vaccination points have been made available in all FCTA premises by the Health and Human Services Secretariat to provide opportunity for staff and visitors alike to get vaccinated.

He, however, warned that persistent non-compliance or refusal by staff to be vaccinated would be treated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules.

Mr. Olusade explained that in order to ensure strict compliance with the circular, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement in collaboration with the Director of Security Services have been mandated to mount surveillance in all entry points to prevent violators from gaining access to offices of the FCTA from Monday.

