COVID-19: FG bars officials, corporate entities from holding physical meetings



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said Monday that all meetings of government and corporate entities should henceforth be conducted virtually.



Addressing journalists at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja, the SGF said unnecessary travels for meetings by government officials remain suspended till further notice.

He said the directives were necessary following a Mid-term Review of the National Response Strategy, which revealed nationwide rise in Coronavirus cases on a daily basis.



He said the resumption of flight operations should not be misconstrued as a license for baseless meetings.



The SGF also warned religious and political groups against flouting existing guidelines for public gatherings, saying in the absence of a cure for the deadly virus, Nigerians owe it a duty to protect themselves and others.



“Government meetings/Board meetings: should be conducted virtually until further notice. All unnecessary travels for meetings by government officials suspended till further notice.



“All government offices shall continue to hold virtual meetings in their offices especially where participants exceed four persons and suspend all unnecessary travels for meetings;For corporate organisations, Board members, the reopening of the domestic flights should not be misconstrued. The PTF strongly encourages virtual meetings as well.



“We still urge places of worship to cautiously follow the guidelines on public gatherings; and we urge members of the political class to exercise utmost circumspection in their gathering for whatever reasons,” he said.

He said the Presidential Task Force’s approach would centre around having enough oxygen nationwide as the number of hospitalized persons increases.He said the Presidential Task Force would establish sample collection in each of the 774 local governments in the country.



He said establishment of the centres across the country would ameliorate cases under the high burden LGAs classification and increase community engagement.

“Regarding compliance on IPC measures, we intend to institutionalize IPC policies in health care facilities and take steps to increase compliance of non-pharmaceutical measures (use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and physical distancing).



“We will also increase engagement with the private sector, including supporting local production of PPEs and other critical supplies. Henceforth, anyone above 60 years or persons with morbidities (such as hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancers), should stay at home and avoid social events as they are at highest risk of infection and mortality,” he said.



The SGF said Nigeria received US$8 million worth of PPEs from the German Government and the ECOWAS Commission.

He said Nigeria has provided a warehouse space, and would provide logistics support for the delivery of the materials to other ECOWAS member countries. “The PTF would like to use this opportunity to thank the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Economic Commission of West African States.

“I must not close without reiterating the need for all of us to remain conscious of the fight before us. The pandemic would not go away by a wish, neither would it go away if we refuse to keep safe. Please let’s all resolve to play our part, while the government does its best to save lives and livelihood,” he said.