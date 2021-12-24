Covid-19: FG flags off second wave registration in Anambra

The federal government Friday disclosed that it would from next week begin registration for the second wave of Rapid Response Register (RRR), a programme designed to provide emergency assistance to urban and semi-urban dwellers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in Anambra state.

The Anambra state coordinator, State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Engr. Bede Okoli, made the disclosure in Awka during a stakeholders’ sensitisation forum on the second wave of RRR.

According to him, the programme is targeted at poor homes, destitute and people living with disabilities (PWDs) across the 21 local government areas.

Okoli advised those who lost jobs or faced other economic challenges due to Covid-19 to enroll by dialling specific codes allocated to their residential areas on their phones and following the instructions.

He said, “To get registered, dial your community codes as contained in the fliers we are distributing. You will be directed accordingly. At the end of successful registration, you will be given a unique number.

“The register will also be used to deliver emergency responses to vulnerable populations in circumstances like natural disasters, epidemics and economic downturn. Those eligible are low income earners involved in the informal sector, lower level private sector employees that lost their jobs because of the pandemic and the urban poor, destitute and persons with disabilities.”