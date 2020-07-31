Covid-19: FG gets N26bn medical supplies from EU, UN

The federal government Friday received the second batch of medical supplies worth N26 billion from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

They included 500,000 face shields; 200,000 goggles; 100 oropharyngeal airways; 10,000 bio-hazard bags; and 14,000 safety boxes.

This was contained in a statement by the director of information, media and public relations in the Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi.

It disclosed that the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Dr. Sani Aliyu, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, received the commodities at the cargo section of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, today, Friday, July 31, 2020, joined the national coordinator of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, at the cargo section of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to receive medical supplies from EU contributions worth N26 billion.

“Mr. Alexander Borges – Gomes, the Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria who coordinated the handing over of the Medical Supplies, disclosed that the items were procured through the One United Nations Covid-19 Basket Fund from a significant contribution from the European Union of €50 million (N26 billion).

“Mr. Borges-Gomes disclosed further that these are the 2nd Batch Medical Supplies by Team Europe – the EU and its MSs after the arrival of the 1st batch in mid-June, adding that ‘Team Europe operates globally and here is the effort on behalf of Nigeria.’

“He expatiated that the idea of Team Europe is to counter the world wide ravages of Covid-19. He expressed the expectation that the equipment will boost the Nigerian Government’s response efforts as a whole, but in particular, they will protect the heroic frontline health workers, who care for the sick at great risk to themselves.”