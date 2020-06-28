COVID-19: FG reveals how palliatives for aviation industry’ll be doled out

The federal government has said the planned palliatives for the aviation industry to be announced next week would not be in cash.

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika said this while briefing journalists after the airport simulation exercise in Lagos ahead of resumption of activities in the aviation sector.

He said the aviation sector has been captured in the economic stimulus plan by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also said all stakeholders, from airlines, food vendors, ground handlers to car hire operators, would all be beneficiaries of the federal government’s assistance.

“All of the businesses in civil aviation have lost a tremendous amount of income, almost all of them are not able to pay salaries, the airlines cannot pay salaries because there is no business, shops are closed, very huge economic challenge, government in its wisdom is putting something together to help the entire Industry.

“Government is coming up very soon; we are finalising with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the CBN. Sometimes next week, we will announce the quantum of the amount or the palliatives. In other words, whatever has been decided will be announced in about a week from now.

“The government has done the economic sustainability plan and within that plan, we will certainly take care of civil aviation. But I must add that it is not necessarily a cash donation like people wanted. No, we have so many ways to ensure that we eased that hardship,” he said.

In the area of aircraft safety, the minister said all technical issues have been carefully handled including issues of aircrafts, pilots, engineers, cabin crews and air traffic controllers, to ensure they comply with proficiency and airworthiness for flight safety.

The minister said there was no room for error in civil aviation, stating that everything must be done in line with standards and recommended practices and the health protocols established by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19.