COVID-19: FG reveals when second batch vaccination ‘ll kick-off

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has fixed August 16, 2021 for second phase vaccination against COVID-19.

Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and a member of the PSC, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this Monday.

The exercise, which was supposed to commence Tuesday, August 10, 2021, was postponed Sunday night.

“The start date for the vaccination has been postponed to next week Monday. This is to enable NAFDAC to finish its assessment and preparatory processes,” Shuaibu said.

The second phase vaccination flag-off ceremony was earlier billed to take place at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, Abuja.

In the notice of postponement, a spokesman in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, had said, “This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off exercise of phase II vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be communicated, please.”

Moderna vaccine, which would be used for the vaccination was donated by the United States Government and delivered through the Covax facility on August 2, 2021.

Covax is a United Nations-backed effort that promises access to vaccines for up to 20 percent of participating countries’ populations.

Like Astrazeneca vaccine, Moderna is given in double doses.