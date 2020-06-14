COVID-19: FG rolls out plans to resuscitate economy

The Economic Sustainability Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to get the economy back on track following the economic havoc wreaked by COVID-19 has rolled out a number of solutions across the different sectors of the economy.

The committee, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said a major focus will be on development of the agricultural sector with aim of creating five million jobs.

It said state governments are to contribute between 20,000 to 100,000 hectares of land to make the project feasible over a period of 12 months.

“The intention is for the project to create 5 million jobs by focusing on increasing land under cultivation with state governments contributing between 20,000 to 100,000 hectares from a combination of aggregated smallholder farms and utilization of abandoned states farm settlements and agricultural projects,” the report said.

“The project will span the entire agricultural value chain, from ‘farm to table’ as it were. It will support smallholder farmers directly or throughout grower schemes with services and inputs including land-clearing, ploughing, provision of seeds, saplings, fertilisers, pesticides as well as extension services, storage to mitigate post-harvest losses and equipment.

The committee said 1.8 million jobs will be created from a mass housing scheme. A total number of 300,000 homes are to be built within 12 months.

“The ﬁrst track is aimed at easing bottlenecks in the delivery of so­cial housing while the second track will deliver aﬀordable homes through direct government interventions in house construction,” the report read.