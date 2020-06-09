COVID-19: FG to arraign supermarkets, pharmaceutical owners over price hike

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed June 25, for the arraignment of two supermarkets and pharmacies charged for hiking prices of key hygiene products such as hand sanitizer and face masks.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) is prosecuting the companies for allegedly taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to inflate prices of key hygiene products contrary to Section 108(1) of FCCP Act 2018.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Babatunde Irukera, told the court that the matter was for arraignment and that they were ready for the matter as scheduled.

Meanwhile, counsel to the first and second defendants (H-Medix and Sandra Ejekwe), Abubakar Mohammed, told the court that the second defendant could not appear as she was not served with the court notice.

In a related development, while appearing for Bakan Gizo Pharmacy and Store, Ray Opia and Luter Irene, the defense counsel, Festus Okpe, informed the court that the second defendant, who has been in Lagos since January, was restricted from appearing in court due to the ban on interstate travel.

Other defendants in the matter, Prince Ebeano Super Market and David Chukwuma sent an electronic communication explaining their reasons for being absent in court.

In his explanation, Chukwuma blamed his inability to appear in court on interstate movement restriction by the federal government due to COVID-19.

Earlier, the presiding judge, Justice Nkonye Maha, raised the issue of jurisdiction, stressing that the matter ought to have been taken to the tribunal.

The judge, however, settled down to hear the matter after the issue was cleared.

After hearing parties out, the judge adjourned the matter till June 25.

She however, ordered that all parties to the matter be served with notices to ensure they are all in court on the next adjourned date.