COVID-19: First journalist to take jab in Cross River dies as Edo records more new cases, deaths

The Edo state COVID-19 Task Force Monday said the state has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19-related pandemic.

Leader of the team, Dr. Ebomwoyi Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the dead persons were not vaccinated against the virus.

The development is generating some level of anxiety among residents of the state, particularly those who are yet to present themselves forward for vaccination.

Just recently, Governor Godwin Obaseki said there won’t be a gathering of religious worshippers if the people refused to get vaccinated.

“Beginning from the second week of September 2021, large gatherings, as well as high traffic public and private places will only be accessed by persons who have proof of taking at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. People who have not yet been vaccinated at all will depend on remote access to these gatherings.

“From the second week of September people may not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques without showing proof of their vaccination cards at the gates,” the governor had said.

Speaking on the deaths occasioned by non-vaccination, the team leader, Dr Osagie said there was need for the people to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

He decried community transmission of the virus and urged the people to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of wearing face mask, washing of hands and use of sanitizer amongst others.

“The deaths recorded so far are unvaccinated persons. If they had been vaccinated they may have survived.

“We have collected 1,624 samples in this third wave, out of which 228 are positive cases, 19 recoveries and seven deaths representing 15. 9 percent.

“We have Modenna and Astrazenecca vaccines for residents. The measure taken by government was to ensure safety of the people,” he stated.

Journalist dies in C/River

In a related development, the first Cross River state journalist to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Edem Edem of Daily Post, has died.

His wife, Mammy Edem, confirmed that her husband died, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The 60-year-old Edem hailed from Eto-Mkpe (Inameti Yellow Duke House) in Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

He had gone for the COVID-19 AstraZenneca vaccine March this year shortly after being discharged from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) where he spent few weeks for an undisclosed ailment.

Speaking while taking the jab, Edem had said “I became the first frontline journalist to take the vaccine in Calabar and there is nothing to be afraid of – people should come out and take the vaccine to become immunized.

“As a journalist, I am a frontline worker. I pursue stories about people infected with COVID-19 who are in quarantine centres, hospitals and other areas of confinement – hoping and praying that I don’t contract it myself.”

However, the journalist, who had put in more than 25 years in the profession became very ill again two months ago and was rushed to the UCTH for the second time over what was, this time, suspected to be kidney-related.

But this time around, his condition could not be managed even as the immediate cause of his death could not be ascertained as at press time.

A cross section of those who spoke to Blueprint bemoaned Edem’s departure.

While many believed he may have died of kidney problem, others feared the vaccines may have contributed in worsening his existing health challenges.

Edem was the Financial Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River state Council.

Kano

Meanwhile, the Kano state Ministry of Education has extended the resumption date for all public/private primary and secondary schools in the state by one week.

Commissioner for Education Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru said the one-week extension was aimed at normalising the state’s academic calendar after series of disruptions resulting from the effect of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Malam Aliyu Yusuf.

“All students of boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, the 12th of September, 2021 as against 5th September, while the Day Schools students are to resume on Monday, 13th of September, 2021 as against 6th September earlier announced,” the statement said.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to parents/guardians for the support accorded the ministry, hoping that the tempo would be sustained.

The statement urged parents and guardians to ensure their wards resume school at the stipulated dates.