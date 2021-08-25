COVID-19: Foundation donates beds, medical equipment to Kwara

A non-governmental organisation, the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, has donated orthopedic beds and other medical equipment to the Kwara state government, in an effort to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Speaking Monday during the presentation of the items, Deputy Director-General Saliu Mustapha Foundation, Alhaji Agboola Gambari, said the beds, numbering 200, were ordered last year in the heat of COVID-19 as a modest contribution to the fight against the pandemic, but suffered delay due to shipping logistics, but eventually arrived Nigeria few weeks ago.

He said: “The Saliu Mustapha Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental, humanitarian organisation, conceived and registered in 2003 by its founder, Mallam Saliu Mustapha. Since creation till now, the organisation has pursued strategic empowerment of the intellectual, physical, financial, social and spiritual wellbeing of the less privileged in the society in the fulfillment of the goal and aspirations of its founder.

“As a humanitarian organisation, the Saliu Mustapha Foundation is saddened by reports of more severe cases as Nigeria faces a third wave of the pandemic. Many are lying helpless in isolation centres and their living is dependent on the oxygen cylinders by their beds.

“The effect of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder with the standoffs between the striking doctors and the government. This has led some people to their graves because our public health facilities are short staffed not to mention the cumbersome load occasioned by the protesting medical officers.

“In furtherance to our commitment to the fight against the pandemic, I will like to announce the donation of millions of Naira worth of Orthopedic beds to the Kwara State Government. These beds, numbering 200, were ordered last year in the heat of the COVID-19 as a modest contribution to the fight against the pandemic, but suffered delay due to shipping logistics. We are, however, grateful to Almighty Allah for the successful delivery of the shipment some weeks ago.

“We believe this will go a long way in rekindling the hope of COVID-19 patients and strengthening the capacities at the isolation centres in the state. This is also our little way of encouraging the government and particularly the health workers who have been at the front line since the day Nigeria recorded her index case. You are our heroes.”