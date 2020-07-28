COVID-19 funds: Nasarawa Assembly move to probe deputy gov



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Tuesday, constituted a six-man ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state task force on COVID-19 funds released in the state.

Speaker of the House Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the constitution of the committee after Hon. Daniel Ogazi moved a motion under matters of public importance, and seconded by Ibrahim Muluku.

Balarabe Abdullahi said the constitution of the committee would enable the house to have first hand information on the activities of the taskforce committee on COVID-19 for peace and development to thrive.



“This is a good motion and I wish to set up an ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force committee in the state.”

He charged the committee to work hard by ensuring that they were in tune with what the activities of the state task force committee on COVID-19 is doing in the interest of peace and development of the state.

In June 25, 2020, the state deputy governor Emmanuel Akabe who doubles as the chairman COVID-19 task force disclosed that he spent N536,156,000 in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The breakdown by the deputy governor showed that Ministry of Health was allocated the sum of N253,890,000, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development N134,350,000 while Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) got N32,288,000, Ministry of Justice N72,981,000, Environment and Natural Resources Ministry were given N21,800,000 which made up the total sum.

The COVID-19 sum of N3,530,000 was released to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism N3,530,000, Head of Service N3 million, Bureau for Information Communication Technology N1, 127, 000.



The sum of N4.5m was given to chairmen of Nasarawa and Karu local government areas.

Blueprint gathered that some of the ministries claimed that they have never received any money from the deputy governor..

When contacted, the state deputy governor Emmanuel Akabe, said he was aware of the committee.

Akabe said he had advised the speaker to set up the committee.