COVID-19: Gombe grants tax concessions, palliatives to taxpayers

Gombe state Internal Revenue Service (GIRS) has outlined a series of tax concessions and palliatives for taxpayers in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to shut down of both government and private businesses and disrupted supply chain.

The measure is designed to cushion the effects of the pandemic, relieve taxpayers of the burden of tax compliance at this trying moment.

Administrator of GIRS, Malam Abubakar Inuwa Tata, announced the tax concessions and palliatives in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday.

The agency has extended the time for filing of annual returns by individuals from March 31, 2020 to August 31, 2020; the due date for filing of annual returns by companies is also extended to August 31, 2020 as against the earlier deadline of January 31, 2020.

Mr. Tata said the penalty of N50, 000.00 for individuals and in the case of corporate organisation N500, 000.00 for non-filing, has also been waived.

“The Service has also waived all penalties and interests for outstanding liabilities on back-duty audit for individuals and enterprises in the State, particularly the micro, small and medium scale (MSMEs)enterprises affected by the pandemic;

“A waiver of interest on all outstanding liabilities for limited liability companies operating in the state and taxpayers will be allowed to file returns using unaudited accounts but must subsequently submit their audited accounts within two months after the revised due date for filing.

Mr. Tata expressed hope that all residents and business entities operating in the state will take advantage of these palliatives and reciprocate the government’s gesture by discharging their civic responsibilities of paying taxes and levies due to the government promptly.