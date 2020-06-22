COVID-19: Govt officials, Journalists rush for test in Ebonyi



State governments officials and some journalists in Ebonyi state have taken turns to undergo coronavirus test in the state

This was as a result of a standing order issued by Governor David Umahi earlier this month that for any commissioner, government functionaries, journalists, security personnel to attend his functions, that person must tender his /her COVID-19 status.



The exercise which started about two weeks ago has witnessed over 15 journalists working in both print and electronics media going for a coronavirus test at a virology centre located inside Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA). So far, one person has tested positive.

According to Umahi, the virology centre tests over 100 samples of coronavirus daily.

He said the state government deployed two testing machines to the virology centre for massive testing of residents of the state.

Meanwhile, Association of the Town Union Presidents in the state, Monday resolved to redouble efforts in the enlightenment and supervision of their various communities in order to guard against contracting the COVID-19.

In their meeting held at the traditional council chambers, Onwe road, Abakaliki, the chairman of the association, Chief Ugochukwu Akpa, urged their members to continue to educate the citizenry at the grassroots to ensure that the government order of checking infiltrators from the neighbouring states was carried out.