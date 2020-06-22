COVID-19: Group embarks on public enlightenment

The Progressives for Greatness, a social-right group based in Abakaliki has pledged to assist various governments among other organs to correct the wrong notion surrounding the deadly COVID-19 in the society.

The President of the group, Mr Okechukwu Mgbada, made the pledge during the induction of a prominent businessman in the state, Chief Nduka Chima, into the group,

He said the spike of the disease in Ebonyi and other parts of the country was due to wrong notion.

Mgbada, a member of the Ebonyi secondary education board said the federal, state governments among other organs have deployed several policies to ensure that the disease is curtailed in the society but the number keeps increasing.

The president said the group has provided palliatives to indigent members of the society and embarked on massive enlightenment campaigns to educate the public on the deadliness of the pandemic.

“People should know that a pandemic that has crippled economic and social activities around the world, is real and we have used the various mass media platforms to enlighten the public,” he said.

He said COVID-19 symptoms were similar to that of common flu.

Mgbada said the group also used the occasion to mark the birthday ceremonies of one of its leader and a Former Federal Lawmaker, Chief Lazarus Ogbee, including the group’s Vice President, Mrs Adamma Obasi-Dunu,.

Another Leader in the group and the Special Assistant (SA) to Ebonyi governor on Security and Utility (Ebonyi South Zone) Mr Chika Nwangele said the group also promotes gender rights to achieve a better society.

He commended the governor for his infrastructural strides and his inclusiveness in governance which has provided the opportunity for several youths and women to serve in governance.

The new inductee, Chief Nduka Chima, thanked the progressives group for the honour and its proactive activities in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, “The proactiveness of the group motivated me to join the group and I have provided palliatives to members of my community—Ezzagu, in Ishiellu LGA of Ebonyi state.”

Mrs Adamma Obasi-Dunu thanked the progressives for the honour accorded to her, pledging to redouble her efforts to ensure the group achieves its aims.