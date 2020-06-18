COVID-19: Group trains 114 Gombe primary health care workers

Health Mission Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation based in Gombe has trained over 114 primary health care workers on infection, prevention and control of COVID-19.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the training Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mal. Mohammed Sadiq, said the training was part of their COVID-19 response project sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

“We have decided to focus attention on primary health care workers because they are at the highest risk following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in communities.

“The training becomes necessary because of the increase in community transmission of Covid-19,” Sadiq said, adding that primary health centres are the first points of call if the community members feel any symptoms of COVID-19.