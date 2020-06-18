COVID-19: Group trains 114 Gombe primary health care workers

June 18, 2020 Auwal Ahmad News




 

Health Mission Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation based in Gombe has trained over 114 primary health care workers on infection, prevention and control of COVID-19.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mal. Mohammed Sadiq, said the was part of their COVID-19 response sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

“We have decided to focus attention on primary health care workers because they are at the highest risk following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in communities.

“The becomes necessary because of the increase in community transmission of Covid-19,” Sadiq said, adding that primary health centres are the first points of call  if the community members feel any symptoms of COVID-19.

