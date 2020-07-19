COVID-19 guidelines: FG unveils plan to hike Abuja -Kaduna train service

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has announced plans to increase price of the Abuja to Kaduna train service following the need to maintain social distancing by passengers.

The minister said though he will need to get approval from the President but the aim was to ensure that passengers maintain social distancing and ensure that they won’t transmit COVID-19 amongst ourselves.

While explaining at the ongoing construction work on the Itakpe to Warri rail line project on Saturday, Amaechi said when they get approval the cost of Rail service Transportation from Abuja to Kaduna will double because each coach takes 88 passengers but they will reduce it to 40.

On ensuring the COVID-19 guidelines, he said passengers must come with their own hand sanitizers which has the minimum of 90 percent alcohol as the Federal Goverment won’t buy for anybody.

“All passengers must also come with their face mask without which they won’t enter the train “if you enter and bring it down, we will stop and you will come down even if it is in the bush.

“We will increase the presence of police for the enforcement of law and order in all the coaches and the implications is that when you enter the coach with your face mask and remove it, we will stop the train , you will come down or put back the mask and if you don’t, we will not move. Either other passengers force you to wear it or the police will force you, no matter how big you are.”