Covid-19: IGP moves to end conflict between police and public, GBV By



In a bid to foster more harmonious relationship between the Police and members of the public and provide a new set of policing tools for tackling emerging crimes including domestic violence, child molestation, rape, and other Gender Based Violence (GBV) the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has unveiled a new operational guidelines for the Police and other law enforcement agencies involved in Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention enforcement.



IGP Adamu while unveiling the guidelines titled: Enforcement of Covid-19 Regulation: Operational Guidelines for the Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria, produced in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation, Monday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has engendered much uncertainty and risks across the globe.

According to him, “The operational guidelines have become necessary to direct and coordinate the conduct of police personnel and other security operatives deployed to carry out the Covid-19 duties.”



The IGP noted with concern, increase in reported cases of domestic violence, rape, defilement, cyber crimes among others linked with the Covid-19 restrictions.

These unfortunate incidents, he said, have prompted the introduction of the guidelines which will help to adequately coordinate and reshape the conducts of personnel of the Force and other law enforcement agencies on the front line of operations in the enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention.



“It will also serve as a standard code of conduct for Police officers in similar operations in the future,” the Police boss added.

The IGP also ordered the strengthening of the Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWCs) across the country and the deployment of investigative assets to deal with gender related offences.



This is as the Cybercrime Unit of the Force has also been strengthened to deal with cyber crimes connected with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Zonal and State Commands as well as Heads of Police Departments/Formations have been directed to make the guidelines subject to departmental briefings and lectures.

The IGP also charged the Force Provost Department, the X-Squad, the Force Public Relations Department, the Complaint Response Unit and the Public Complaint Bureau to carry out their oversight roles of adequate evaluation and monitoring of officers to ensure compliance with the guidelines and bring erring personnel to book.

He also enjoined citizens to cooperate with the Police and other Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) as all hands are on deck to curtail and contain the virus in the country.