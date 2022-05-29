COVId-19: IHP Detox Tea not yet approved drug for cure – NAFDAC 







The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denounced the claims of efficacy of IHP Detox Tea for the cure of COVID-19 patients purportedly made by the chief executive officer of Bioresources Development and Conservative Programme, Prof. Maurice Iwu, in one national daily.



‘’Only NAFDAC has the mandate to make any pronouncement on the quality, safety, and efficacy of all regulated products that showed satisfactory scientific evidence’’, said, the director general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a media statement signed by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, in Abuja, Sunday.



The agency frowned at the media reports ostensibly circulated at the instance of the promoters of IHP Detox Tea which claimed that the herbal medicine was the only product approved by the agency for the treatment of COVID-19.



In a letter to the chief executive officer of Bioresources Development and Conservative Programme, Prof. Maurice Iwu, by the regulatory body, the director general of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said NAFDAC is the only authorised agency by law that is allowed to make any pronouncement on safety and efficacy of all regulated products with satisfactory scientific evidence (Clinical Trial).



‘’Therefore, it is worrisome that such unguided statement is made without the stated fact that no product can be approved by NAFDAC without satisfactory clinical evidence’’, she noted.

The NAFDAC boss stated further that three herbal formulations were approved for clinical trial studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said while two studies have commenced including the IHP Detox Tea, the third clinical trial study is yet to start.

She said the IHP Detox Tea clinical trial study at CMU/LUTH and NAUTH, approved for Professor Iwu’s company, was only a pilot study, (that is still ongoing), with a small sample size that is inadequate to make pronouncement on safety and efficacy of the product.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

