Covid-19: IICFIP donates hand sanitising machine to ministry

The International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) Monday donated a sanitising machine to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter governmental Affairs.

Speaking with Blueprint while presenting the machine to the minister in Abuja, the African Patron of IICFIP, Mallam Shehu Malami Ma’aji, said it was part of IICFIP social responsibility and in support of federal government’s effort on the war against COVID- 19 pandemic.

Mallam Ma’aji who was represented by IICFIP intergovernmental Director for Africa, Commander General Sani Aliyu, said Mallam Malami’s able leadership in promoting local technological development and in the engagement of the youth by investing on the local production of the anti – COVID- 19 Washing and Sanitizer Machine.

He said IICFIP as a global premier forensic Institution, present in over 174 countries in the world is involved in training professionals like in areas such as public service training, private sectors etc, at both local and international communities.

In his response, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume thanked IICFIP for the initiative taken to contribute to what government is doing with regards to COVID- 19. “We all know that Covid- 19 is not only a national challenge but a global challenge that has led to all governments throughout the world which government is introducing measures to fight the disease.

The minister who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Festus Daudu, said it is a war that we are fighting concerning this coronavius, but we believe that, very soon, we will overcome and come out of the problem. And because of the experience we have gained as a result of this pandemic, at the end, Nigeria will come out strongly.

The minister said government on its part is trying its best to see how the problem can be surmounted. However, government cannot fight the war alone, it requires public assistance, and that is why some spirited individuals, organisations and institutions like yours are helping the government in this direction.

“If we put our hands together, we will come out victorious in this pandemic,” he stated.

The minister said: “Before now, our youth were not engaged in things like this, but you know, government has been emphasising on local content and from what you have said, this machines was designed and produced locally, with local materials, and so, with this challenge now, the youth have been exposed to come up with your initiative to showcase their talent to prove not only to Nigeria, but to the whole world that they are able to do something.

“We thank your institute for looking outward and inward for the production of this equipment, I want to encourage all of us to follow the guidelines provided by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to enable us win this dangerous disease, and we promised to make use of the machine judiciously,” he said.