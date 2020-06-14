COVID-19: Importation of capital goods fall 35.5%, lowers trade deficit

Importation of capital goods fell 35.6 per cent on quarterly basis as a result of the COVID-19 to N1.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2020. This brought general imports down by 21.1 per cent to N4.2 trillion, thus lowering the country’s trade deficit.

Readings from the first quarter of 2020 merchandise trade data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show a 17.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q/q) decline in total trade to N8.3 trillion. This however rose slightly by 0.8 per cent year-on-year ( y/y). Meanwhile, Nigeria’s trade balance remained in deficit but moderated significantly by 76.0 per cent to N140.0 billion during the period, due to a slower expansion in imports.

This, analysts at Afrinvest said, was mainly driven by the importation of capital goods which fell 35.5 per cent q/q to N1.7 trillion, though higher by 15.5 per cent on a y/y basis.

Additionally, fuel and lubricant imports rose 14.5 per cent q/q but spiked 180.4 per cent y/y. The significant moderation in imports on a q/q basis can be attributed mainly to the unusually high import of manufactured goods from India in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We highlight that the impact of trade restrictions brought by COVID-19 is yet to be noticeable in Nigeria’s trade performance as imports from China, the epicentre of the virus in the first quarter of 2020, decreased on both a q/q and y/y basis. We expect a slower rise in imports in subsequent quarters to be driven mainly by a sluggish economy as well as foreign exchange foreign exchange challenges as the CBN maintains a cautious stance on foreign exchange sales”, said Afrinvest.

Exports, on the other hand, fell 14.4 per cent and 10.0 per cent on a q/q and y/y basis respectively to N4.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2020, following a moderation in crude oil exports. Crude oil exports fell 18.9 per cent y/y to N2.9 trillion due to the decline in oil prices by 20.2 per cent to $50.5/bbl. even as oil production improved 4.0 per cent y/y to an estimated 2.1mb/d during the period. Conversely, there was a marginal 0.8 per cent q/q and 1.1 per cent y/y rise in non-oil exports to N611.2 billion.

It is expected that export growth will remain weak largely due to lower oil production and oil prices.