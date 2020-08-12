COVID-19: Initiative dolls out food items to FCT orphanage

ACORN INITIATIVE International has dolled out cash, food and other materials worth thousands of naira to Divine Orphanage, Kubwa Abuja.

The Project Coordinator of ACORN INITIATIVE, Mrs. Jennifer Omale, said that the organisation took it upon themselves to identifies the orphanage and some other vulnerable groups, especially amidst COVID-19 to offer assistance to the needy.

She therefore urged the government, organisations and other individuals to do more for the needy in the interest of societal development.

Also, the Caregiver of the orphanage, Mrs. Gloria Enearu, said the centre established eight years ago, and was not to keep the children but to nurture them, working with the FCT Social Welfare Department, for the children to be adopted so that they can have a family.

On the financing of the orphanage, she said that, churches, organisations and individuals among other, offered financial and material assistance, and that she also source for assistance when there are needs for it to cater for the children, apart from her husband support.

She said the children also attend primary schools close by and that some of the schools and others offer scholarship for the children.