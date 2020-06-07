COVID-19: Inland waterways to reduce tariff nationwide









As part of efforts to revamp the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has concluded plans to reduce tariff across the country’s inland waterways.



The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, stated this during an interactive session with newsmen in Lokoja. He said the plan would boost water transportation and improve the revenue generation of the agency.



“Apart from putting measures in place to improve patronage of the country’s waterways, the reduction in tariff would serve as its own contribution to the federal and state government in revamping the economy that is trying to nosedive as a result of COVID-19 outbreak.



“We are considering a reduction on tariffs payable on our waterways to encourage patronage and serve as our own contribution towards efforts to improve the economy after the COVID-19,” the MD said.



He further stated that NIWA would spare no effort towards putting all waterways into use to reduce pressure on Nigerian roads and airports.



The managing director pointed out that the country’s waterways is grossly under-utilised as only three thousand were being put to use out of over ten thousand waterways in the country.