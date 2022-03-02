COVID-19: Japan donates 859,600 AstraZeneca vaccine, 175 solar-refrigerators to Nigeria

The Japanese government has donated 859,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 175 solar direct drive refrigerators to aid COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja, while taking delivery of the donations, theExecutive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health-Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib said that the Agency has since deployed the solar direct drive refrigerators to 24 states of the federation, based on vaccine coverage, equity and making sure it reaches the last mile.

He said: “The government of Japan, through the COVAX facility, has donated 859,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 175 Solar Direct drive Refrigerators to aid COVID-19 response in Nigeria. Today, as we mark the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Nigeria, we are here to officially receive these donations to Nigeria from Japan.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Government and people of Japan for this support to Nigeria at the time it is most needed. The donation of 859,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines bolsters the global effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the global community to ensuring Nigeria receives the vaccines it needs.

“We are particularly happy about the Solar Direct Drive (SDD) Refrigerators because of their advantages in independent and uninterrupted power source for vaccine storage. We have since deployed the SDDs to 24 states of the federation based on vaccine coverage, equity and making sure we reach the last mile.

“The Japanese ambassador, MATSUNAGA Kazuyoshi, will agree with me that what is happening in Nigeria today is beyond a fight against COVID-19. It is actually a battle against the pandemic. This is because of a unique synergy of vaccine hesitancy, disinformation and huge population of eligible persons we have to deal with in Nigeria. Nigeria has continued to push through these odds, and today, we have successfully vaccinated 17,914,944 eligible persons with the first dose, and this represents 16% of the eligible population targeted for vaccination in Nigeria.”

He added: “We are continuing to work with stakeholders, partners and communities to ensure an inclusive campaign that stems on the transparency and accountability principles of the Federal Government. We have optimized our service delivery, communication, accountability, logistics, electronic management of immunization data (EMID) and supervision to ramp up vaccine uptake in Nigeria.

“This new strategy, conceptualized as Optimized SCALES was officially flagged off last week here in Abuja, and entails the integration of COVID-19 vaccination with childhood routine immunization. It is a great opportunity to receive with ease childhood vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines in any of our COVID-19 mass vaccination sites. We have also rolled out Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Nigeria, and all states have already commenced its utilisation.

“This is a single dose vaccine, which once taken, you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our experience of low uptake of the second dose makes Johnson and Johnson vaccine very helpful for a more rapid vaccination progress in Nigeria. Also, the availability of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Japanese Government helps a long way in making available doses of the vaccines for those who are yet to take their second doses.

“May I once again thank the Government of Japan for this generous donation, which will certainly go a long way in ensuring Nigerians are protected and also address vaccine storage challenges at the health facility level as well as improving accessibility to AstraZeneca in the country.

“The successes we have achieved so far is as a result of the strong collaboration and partnership from our partners. The team leads of our various partner organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, USAID, USCDC and all other partners not yet mentioned have provided great leadership.”