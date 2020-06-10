COVID-19: Jigawa orders 2-week stay-at-home for civil servants

The Jigawa state government has directed civil servants in the state to continue the ‘work at home’ order for another two weeks beginning from Wednesday to 15th June, 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jigawa state head of the civil service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila.

The statement also directed workers providing essential services at different MDAs to ensure continuous compliance with the precautionary measures such as maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila said the government was concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it was about other citizens in the state, hence the need to strictly adhere to the measures.

He commended civil servants in the state for their unflinching support and cooperation on the work at home order.