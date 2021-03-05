Covid-19: Journalists urged to carry hand sanitisers

Journalists in the country have been advised to carry hand sanitisers about and to use same “immediately after using their writing materials, including biros and electronic gadgets.”

A deputy director at the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ilorin, Dr Nurudeen Adana gave the advice during a health talk programme organised by the state’s chapter of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Ilorin.

Adana said the constant use of hand sanitisers by journalists “is necessary because they can contract Covid-19 through their writing materials.”

He reminded the veteran journalists that “there is no specific drug to treat Covid-19 for now. What we have are preventive measures.”

Adana disclosed that more than 75 per cent of those who had Covid-19 “do not even show symptoms while only about 20 per cent of the infected persons show symptoms.”

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 preventive protocols in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier, the chairman of NALVEJ in Kwara state, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, had urged the league members to pay adequate attention to their health.