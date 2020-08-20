COVID-19: Julius Berger doles out medicals to more Zaria, Kano communities



The Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has extended it’s donation of hospital supplies and palliatives to communities and hospitals in more communities and Primary Health Care Centres along the Abuja-Kano Road corridor.

A press statement by the Group Head of Media Relation, Julius Berger Plc, Prince Moses Duku, said the company’s hospital palliatives donation team from the Abuja-Kano Road project made the donation to Jaji Primary Health Care Centre; Labar Health Clinic; Zango Aya Primary Health Care Centre; and Namadi Sambo Primary Health Care Centre.



Others include: Sanusi Dantata General Hospital, Bebeji, Kano state; and the Kadawa Basic Health Centre in Garun Mallam Local Government Area of Kano state.

He said the palliatives donation team also made a donation of personal protective equipment to a frontline agency of the government, the Nigerian Immigration Service, in the determined fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to the group head of media relation, “The Executive Management of Julius Berger believes that, like the hardworking frontline medical personal at the nation’s hospitals, the officers and men of the Nigerian Immigration Service who man the entry and exit points into and out of the country, are also frontline warriors who need every assistance and protection all well-meaning citizens can offer them in their heroic and patriotic work to contain the covid-19 threat.”

According to the statement, “The Julius Berger team was received at Jaji by the Head of the primary health care facility, Iliyasu Magaji; and at Labar by the Head of the Clinic, Zubairu Hamza as well as by the Village Head of Labar Rufai Dikko.

“The Village Head of Zango Aya, Shehu Idris and the Head of the Primary Health Care Centre, Danjuma Bako were also on hand to receive the Julius Berger CSR Team. At the Namadi Sambo Health Care Centre, the head of the centre, Hudu Wada, received the Julius Berger team.

“Upon arriving at the Sanusi Dantata General Hospital in Bebeji Kano, the Executive Chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area was on ground to receive the Julius Berger team.”



Duku said, “At all stops, it was commendation and encomium for the engineering construction giant. The local government chairmen, hospital management boards, and community leaders all happily thanked and prayed that God would bless the business fortunes Julius Berger much more for the company’s proactive, sensitive and practically relevant corporate social responsibility gesture.

“While the Chairman of Bebeji Local Government area called the Julius Berger CSR initiative a ‘cordial’ gesture, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board refer to it as a ‘wonderful effort’. The Zazzau Emirate Council in a letter of appreciation to the company also described the Julius Berger CSR contribution as a ‘kind gesture’ aimed at ‘promoting health care service in the Zaria Local Government area’.



“On its part, the Zango Aya Ward Community Development Committee in its letter of Appreciation commended Julius Berger for its ‘efforts and foresight’ promising to properly utilize and maintain the donated hospital items.”