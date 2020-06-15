Covid-19: Julius Berger doles out palliatives to more Kaduna, Niger communities

As part of effort to support government in the fight to contain the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) Plc has extended its food donation initiative to assist the vulnerable amongst the local communities and residents along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road.

A press statement by the Group Head, JBN Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku, Monday in Abuja, said the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme with the theme: Food for our Communities Campaign which has traversed JBN’s operational regions and sites across the country, has been extended to villages in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state; and to Sabon-Wuse and Tafa in Niger state, in Section 1 of the strategic Abuja-Kano Road (AKR) project.

He said the team, led by a project coordinator at the AKR project, Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, visited the palaces of the village heads of Sabon-Wuse, Alhaji Danladi Bake; Tafa, Alhaji M. Yahaya (Marafan Dullu-Tafa); Chauma, Mallam Ibrahim; Isah community, Alhaji Adamu Shehu: and ward head of Bakura, Mr Peter Daniel.

Others are the Village Heads of Gujeni, Mr Philemon Auta; Gidan Abe, Mr David Yohana; Wazirin Jere, Alhaji Mustapha; Mai Angwa Gbabu, Mallam Bashir Gbabu; Chakwama, Mr Danladi Yerima; and Tanko, Alhaji H. Abdullahi.

According to him, “From the chiefs and the people of all the communities, Julius Berger’s community-friendly and people-sensitive CSR initiative received robust appreciation, commendations and encomiums. Much goodwill was expressed by the people who joyfully, at all stops, offered hearty prayers for the further increase and growth of the company’s business, profits and good fortunes.

“The community leaders at different locations all spoke with glowing gratitude to Julius Berger to whom they pledged their indebtedness for the company’s show of sensitivity to the crucial needs of the people, practical display of compassionate magnanimity driven by a voluntary willingness to partner with government and communities with a view to alleviating pain in the society at this trying time of the covid-19 pandemic.”

The head media relations office said the JBN Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, has pledged that the company would continue to utilize its resourceful scope, including its high value, experienced, versatile and reliable human capital, facilities and technical knowhow to provide impactful support to the government, communities and those working in the front lines to tackle the spread of the pandemic and minimize its effects on the country and its citizenry till covid-19 was eradicated.

According to Dr Richter, “…the fight to contain the spread and threat of Covid-19 is a fight we must all join hands and win together.”