

In continuation of its Covid-19 palliatives donations the Juluis Berger Nigeria Plc as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility has donated large quantities of clinical beds to more health care facilities, communities along the Abuja-Kano project.

The company had made donations of food supplies, personal protective equipments, clinical beds and mattresses as well as ambulances amongst others to local councils, communities, hospitals; and Covid-19 isolation centres across the country since the pandemic began.

A press statement by the Julius Berger media relations unit, Tuesday in Abuja, said the company’s hospital palliatives donation team from the Abuja-Kano Road project led by Yusuf Ibrahim, in fulfillment of the company’s Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter’s pledge to continue to assist the government in the fight to contain the spread and impact of covid-19, donated more hospital beds to the Umar Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Hospital, Wuse, Niger state.



The statement disclosed that the team was received by the Head of Clinicals, Dr Richard A. Agba, thanked Julius Berger for the goodwill and proactive CSR gesture.

The team, which also visited and donated more hospital beds to the Primary Health Care Centre at Jere, Kargako Local Government Area in Kaduna state, were received by the Wazirin (District head)of Jere, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya.

“The Wazirin of Jere also thanked Julius Berger for the kind gesture which he said was a reflection of the sensitivity of the company to the needs of the community’s Health Care Centre amidst the global pandemic,” the statement said.



On his part, the Divisional Manager of the Abuja – Kano Road project, Mr Benjamin Bott, said the company’s real interest in the welfare and well being of it’s operational communities was a cherished historical corporate tradition, adding that the commitment of the executive management of the company to uphold that tradition was a continuing and solemn duty of all operatives of Julius Berger.

“The solemn voluntary CSR duty has become even more compelling by the unfortunate threat of the coronavirus which we must all jointly, and to the best of our ability, fight and defeat,” Bottom assured.