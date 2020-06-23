COVID 19: Kaduna assembly begins testing of members, workforce

The Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has directed all workers of the assembly, including the lawmakers, to submit themselves for compulsory coronavirus test.

The directed was disclosed Tuesday by the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Health, Mr Ali Kalat, in Kaduna, noting that this has become necessary after a staff of the assembly tested positive to the virus.

He, however, said that none of the lawmakers had tested positive. “But going forward, we have to surrender ourselves for testing so that we will be sure that the entire members of the assembly and its workforce are COVID-19 negative.

“The speaker has given directives that the entire workforce of the assembly should be subjected to coronavirus tests and the exercise is still going on at the assembly. All staff have converged for the exercise and it is ongoing,” he said.

Kalat said subsequently, all members would also submit themselves for the test. “After the exercise we will close and wait for further directives from the executive.” (NAN)