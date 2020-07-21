COVID-19: Kaduna lawmaker tests positive

A member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Hon Nuhu Shadalafiya, representing Kagarko constituency has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former journalist turned politician, who disclosed this in a press statement Tuesday, called for prayers for himself and others at the isolation centre.

”My respected constituents, on July 17, I invited the NCDC to come and take my sample for COVID-19 test. I requested them to take my sample, my wife, aide and that of my brother.

“The result came out on July 19. Others came out negative except mine which tested positive. I was immediately moved to the COVID-19 isolation center, where I am presently receiving treatment. I’m stable and on medication.

“I have responsibilities as your elected representative to inform you. I urge you all to please obey the protocol on COVID-19 protection measures by observing social distancing, wear face masks and wash hands regularly with soap and water.

” You can also use hand sanitizer or stay home if you have no reason to go out, and stay safe,” the lawmaker said and urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“Please pray for me and others at the centre for speedy recovery,” Shadalafiya added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, had directed all workers, including the lawmakers, to go for compulsory coronavirus test.

It would be recalled that on June 23, a staff of the assembly tested positive to the virus.